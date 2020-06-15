5 Channel Partner Updates: Monday 15 June 2020

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, June 15, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Diversity and Business Performance: Businesses with high levels of diversity in both upper management and lower management achieved the greatest levels of productivity, according to a study from the Academy of Management (AOM) Journal.

2. Talent – Colocation Services: Evoque Data Center Solutions has hired TierPoint veteran Andy Stewart as CEO. Stewart also has been an executive advisor at Thompson Street Capital Partners and a board member at BCM One, a managed technology solutions provider.

3. Contact Centers and Work From Home (WFH): iOPEX Technologies, a global business operations and technology services provider, has launched Work At Home Agents model for contact center operations. The offering provides omni-channel customer support to organizations with a strong requirement of flexible workforce for seasonal ramps and services geared towards sales, iOPEX asserts.

4. Private Equity and Coding Skills: Summit Partners has invested in CoderPad, a platform for assessing technical skills. CoderPad offers a “collaborative programming environment that helps hiring organizations efficiently and accurately assess technical skills of candidates,” the company says.

5. Partner Program – Multi-Cloud Services: HYCU has launched a New Cloud Services Provider Program for cloud service providers (CSPs). The program allows partners to offer a co-branded service that can deliver data migration, data protection and disaster recovery as a service. HYCU also continues to invest in its Global Partner Program to maximize partner profitability, partner training, education and support, and sales support and enablement, the company says.

B. Upcoming Technology Conferences