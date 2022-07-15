5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 15 July 2022

Here five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, July 15, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Valuation Cut: Payments giant Stripe — previously valued by private investors at $95 billion — cut the internal value of its shares by 28%, The Wall Street Journal reported. Stripe told employees in an emailt hat the internal share price was about $29, compared with $40 in the most previous internal valuation, known as a 409A valuation, the people said. The move lowered the implied valuation of those shares to $74 billion, the report said.

2. Partner Program – Security Awareness Training: NINJIO has launched the NINJIO Partner Program for integrators, consultancies, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and agents.

3. Channel Chief: AvePoint has hired TD Synnex veteran Heather Murray as chief channel officer.

4. Hardware – U.S. Sanctions: Huawei’s secretive chipmaking arm is hiring scores of highly trained engineers to help develop its own semiconductor-design software, a niche field now dominated by America’s Cadence Design Systems and Synopsys, Bloomberg reported. The hiring spree marks the Chinese tech giant’s latest effort to develop technologies it can no longer access freely because of U.S. sanctions, the report said. Related: See a global list of where Huawei’s hardware is permitted and barred.

5. Big Tech and Antitrust Investigations: Amazon has proposed concessions to settle two antitrust cases against it in the European Union, a fresh sign of changing strategy from big tech companies after the bloc passed a strict new digital-competition law, The Wall Street Journal reported. Related: See all Big Tech Antitrust Investigation Updates Here.

B. In-Person Channel Partner Summits & MSP Conferences