5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 15 July 2021

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. IT Services Growth Estimate: Wipro expects to see 5 percent to 7 percent growth in its IT services business for Q2, SeekingAlpha reports.

2. M&A – Workforce Management Software: Square has acquired Crew, a workforce management platform for businesses that depend on hourly employees. Financial terms were not disclosed.

3. M&A Discussions: NortonLifeLock is in talks to buy Avast for more than $7.2 billion, The Wall Street Journal reports. Our single-word analysis: Why?

4. Talent – Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS): NetFortris has made these three sales team announcements…

Nathan Pavelka joins NetFortris as VP of sales.

Rik Eppard is now VP of sales operations.

Darrell Royal joins as VP of sales.

Also of note: Jamie Minner was named chief revenue officer in June 2021.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Talent – Email Security: Mailprotector has made multiple hires and promoted multiple executives. Among the moves to note: Mark Glowacz was has been promoted to VP of partner success, and Greg Aiken has joined the company as VP of marketing. Mailprotector, an email security provider that works closely with MSPs, raised $5 million in March 2020 as part of CEO David Setzer’s long-term growth plan for the business.

2. Talent – Channel Leaders: Chris Holloway joins TBI as a Director of Channel Sales; Bruce Ware joins as a channel manage; and John Rozinsky has been promoted to director of sales for the Midwest and Western US territories.

3. Cloud Distribution – Unified Communications: AppSmart’s cloud marketplace has agreed to distribute Ooma Office and Ooma Enterprise business phone and unified communications services.

4. Partner Program – Real-Time Data Platform: Aerospike has unveiled a “significant expansion” of its Accelerate Partner Program for systems integrators, independent software vendors (ISVs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and other hardware and software platform providers, the company says.

5. Partnership – Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Customer experience (CX) solution provider Startek has partnered with Automation Anywhere to promote RPA bots within CX applications.

6. Partner Program – Digital Experience: Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform provider, today announced the launch of the Optimizely Technology Partner Network, a new program aimed at bringing a smarter tech stack to customers through strategic partnerships with best-of-breed software companies. With its category-leading DXP, Optimizely and its partners offer customers the best apps and integrations for their customized digital experience needs – empowering them to achieve outsized outcomes.

