5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 15 February 2022

Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. IT Monitoring – Legal Vertical: LogicMonitor has partnered with HBR Consulting (HBR), as a vertical lead to the legal industry.

2. Help Wanted – IT Consulting: Atos Romania, the local subsidiary of the French company, plans to hire 1,000 IT specialists by the end of 2022, Reuters reported. The hiring plan surfaces a few days after Atos took $2.7 billion in write downs in the second half of 2021. Also, Atos said it does not plan to sell its security business unit. The statement arrived after a report suggesting that Thales may want to buy the security unit.

3. Secure Apple Device Management: Addigy has partnered with “The Ethical Hacker” Ralph Echemendia to “strengthen its cybersecurity posture and continue to position Addigy as a security-centric brand,” the company said.

4. Talent – Cloud-native Network Detection and Response: ExtraHop has named Patrick Dennis as CEO. He succeeds Arif Kareem, who is retiring.

5. Channel Partnership – Managed Detection and Response (MDR): GuidePoint Security has joined the Pondurance Channel Partner Program.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar