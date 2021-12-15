5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 15 December 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe.Panettieri@CyberRiskAlliance.com.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and Partner Program News

1. Partner Program – Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Zero Trust: Authomize has launched Authomize Together, a new partner ecosystem program “designed to accelerate access to the company’s automated authorization management platform,” the company said. Authomize will launch a full Partner Portal in early 2022, in addition to a quarterly Partner Newsletter and product reviews. For 2022, Authomize has plans to expand the ecosystem and formalize additional partner motions. Authomize is backed by Microsoft’s M12 venture fund.

2. Partnership – Video Communications: Qumu and Kollective have partnered to combine Qumu’s video engagement tools with Kollective’s delivery platform. The result: Users receive “an infinitely scalable video communications solution,” the two companies said.

3. Partner Program – Video Communications: On a related note to item 2 above, Qumu unveiled the Qumu Partner Program, which is designed to help partners integrate the Qumu Video Engagement Platform with their enterprise technology solutions. Key partners include TD Synnex. The Qumu Partner Program was developed with JS Group.

4. Distribution – Network Security: VISUALSolv, a TD Synnex business unit, has announced announced new network security offerings catered to AV integrators, the distributor said.

5. Integration – Small Business CRM, Revenue Management & Service Desks: Pipedrive, a CRM and revenue management platform for small businesses, has launched a native integration with Zendesk,

6. Managed SD-WAN Service: Cloud4C has launched a Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solution for enterprises.

7. Talent: Coalfire has hired Accenture, Avanade, and CompuCom veteran Dennis Schumacher as CFO, and Unisys security veteran Chris Kloes as chief revenue officer (CRO). CompuCom, the MSP owned by Office Depot’s parent, has been up for sale for most of 2021.

8. Spin Off: LogMeIn is spinning off its LastPass business. LogMeIn has owned the business since 2015. The spin-out news comes roughly 18 months after private equity firms Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital acquired LogMeIn in August 2020.

