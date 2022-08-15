5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 15 August 2022

Greetings and salutations. Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, August 15, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Cloud MSP Ransomware Attack: Advanced, a cloud MSP, may require all of August to recover from an August 4 ransomware attack. The company has hired Mandiant and Microsoft DART (Detection and Response Team) to perform forensics and “ensure that our systems are brought back online securely with enhanced protections,” the cloud MSP stated.

2. MSP Software – RMM Growth: Action1 grew sales 342% in the first half of 2022, the RMM (remote monitoring and management) software provider said. Actual revenue and profit figures in dollars were not disclosed.

3. Partner Program – Real-Time Information Discovery: Dataminr has launched a global partner ecosystem. Flagship partners include Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, NEC, Esri, and TD Synnex.

4. Venture Capital – SoftBack CEO’s Paper Losses: SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son has now lost more than $4 billion on a series of side deals he set up at SoftBank to boost his compensation, The Wall Street Journal reported. SoftBank on August 8, 2022 announced a record $23 billion quarterly net loss for its April-June quarter.

5. Citrix Buyout Debt: Bank of America plans to start fresh talks with investors on August 15 to sell parts of a $15 billion debt financing for the buyout of Citrix Systems, Bloomberg reported. Update: Here’s why MSPs & MSSPs should care about the M&A debt challenges.

