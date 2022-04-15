5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 15 April 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, April 15, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. M&A – Best MSP Targets for Private Equity: Using a proprietary algorithm, FOCUS Investment Banking’s MSP team shares this list of potential MSP M&A targets for private equity firms.

2. M&A – MSP Software & WiFi Management: Auvik Networks has acquired MetaGeek.

3. Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola at Robin Robins’ Conference?: That’s the speculation.

4. Funding – SaaS Security: Obsidian Security, a provider of SaaS Security and Posture Management (SSPM), has raised $90 million in Series C financing led by Menlo Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners and IVP, with participation from existing investors Greylock, Wing and GV.

5. ServiceNow – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI): ServiceNow shared a DEI progress report here. Related: Track diversity, equity and inclusion reports from dozens of technology companies here.

6. Veeam Vulnerabilities: Two critical vulnerabilities has been discovered in Veeam backup solutions which may have put users at risk of a ransomware attack, TechRadar reports.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar