5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Updates: 14 April 2021

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. SPAC Delays: Hundreds of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) could face business delays amid new SEC accounting discussion, SeekingAlpha reports.

2. Big M&A – MSP: KKR is acquiring Ensono from private equity firms Charlesbank Capital and M/C Partners, the companies have confirmed.

3. IPO – Robotic Process Automation (RPA): Looks like fast-growing RPA software provider UiPath is pursuing a $26 billion valuation in its Initial Public Offering (IPO) plan. Here are 10 things for channel partners to know about UiPath and RPA software. Separately, UiPath announced the dates and location for its UiPath Forward 2021 conference.

4. ROI – MSP Technology: MSPs that run Datto’s technology stack typically add more than $100,000 in business growth annually, according to a Datto-funded study from Forrester Consulting.

5. Partner Program – Data Center Solutions: SoftIron Ltd. has launched a global channel partner program called SoftIron + Co. The company in early 2021 hired Panasas and EMC/Isilon veteran Phil Crocker as VP of business development and channel earlier this year.

6. Partnership: DDN and NVIDIA have partnered to “launch AI solutions that optimizes value and performance in AI integration use cases,: the companies say.

7. Distribution – SOCaaS: NovaSOC has partnered with Pax8 to distribute the company’s virtual security operations center for MSPs. NovaSOC says it has “tens of thousands of agents deployed.”

8. Partner Program – Network Security Policy Management: FireMon has updated its Ignite Partner Program designed to create significant growth and margin opportunities for partners.

9. Talent – Channel Chief: Armis, a provider of agentless device security, has hired Recorded Future, SentinelOne and Cylance veteran Tim Mackie as worldwide VP of channel.

