5 Channel Partner Updates: Wednesday 15 April 2020

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Empowering Female Entrepreneurs: Accenture and Springboard Enterprises are expanding their alliance to increase opportunities for female entrepreneurs.

2. M&A Deal Volume Plummets: A total of 899 deals were announced globally during the week ended April 12 2020, which is a decrease of 17.2% over 1,086 deals announced during the previous week, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

3. Small Business Loan Automation: Unqork, an enterprise no-code application development technology, and Deloitte have partnered to launch a fully-managed small business lending service to digitize the end-to-end loan life cycle.

4. Distribution – Cloud Services: Tech Data has expanded its Cloud Solution Factory offering with the addition of Modern Workplace with Microsoft Secure Score. The service establishes a security baseline for Office 365 users with automated policy enforcement. The addition helps businesses take better control of their security strategies by providing an alternative to the entry-level Microsoft Security Defaults, Tech Data says.

5. Distribution – Unified Communications: ScanSource and Intelisys have launched Go Remote, a sales and enablement program aimed at helping partners deliver unified communications and collaboration solutions and adjacent technologies.

6. Distribution – Coaches for Resellers: Tech Data has unveiled Tech Data Coaches, an online coaching and collaboration platform designed to help Tech Data reseller partners grow their networks, develop competencies and best practices, and make connections that drive their businesses forward.

7. Talent – Data Protection: Virtru has hired Google’s former head of cloud ISV partnerships, Renaud Perrier, as senior VP of international business development and operations.

8. Public Cloud Management: CloudCheckr has introduced CloudCheckr CMx —a cloud management platform for enterprises, MSPs and government agencies.

9. Partnership – SD-WANs: Nokia’s Nuage Networks has created an SD-WAN solution for desktop, mobile and IoT devices, partnering with Asavie to meet increasing demands for remote working connectivity, the company says.

10. ITSM – ServiceNow Automation: VividCharts and CloudPires, two Elite ServiceNow partners, are working together to help customers unlock the value of their ServiceNow data, the firms say.

11. DNS Protection: VIPRE has upgraded its endpoint security technology. The update includes agent-based DNS, web access control, firewall, IDS, and web protection.

12. Microsoft Partner Program: Status updates are here.

13. Robotic Process Automation: Kryon has unveiled ConsoleX, a web-based management and monitoring dashboard that lets its users configure, schedule and manage virtual workforces comprised of Kryon robots from any location, all in real time.

