5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 14 October 2022

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Tech Industry Layoffs: The latest job cut reports involve ExtraHop, Intel, Oracle and SAP. Concerns about a potential recession continue to loom.

2. Partnership – Managed Hybrid Cloud Services: Kyndryl, Microsoft and Dell have introduced an “integrated hybrid cloud solution designed to help customers in data center, mainframe and remote environments accelerate cloud transformation projects by combining the strengths of Microsoft Azure, Kyndryl managed services and Dell Technologies infrastructure,” the three companies said. The partnership leverages Dell’s Integrated System for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI.

3. Partnership – XDR: Red Canary has achieved Microsoft verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status. The status essentially means Red Canary’s MXDR services integrate with the Microsoft Security platform.

4. Partner program – Cloud Migrations: The Micro Focus Application Delivery Management (ADM) portfolio has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Workload Migration Program. The development comes amid OpenText’s pending buyout of Micro Focus.

5. Government IT Services Contract: Accenture Federal Services (AFS) has won a $189 million contract from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to accelerate the agency’s migration to the cloud, Accenture announced.

