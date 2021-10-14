5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 14 October 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, October 14, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Funding – Partner Relationship Management: Impartner has raised $50 million in funding. Brighton Park Capital led the round with participation from existing investors Savant Growth, Emergence and Golub Capital.

2. Partner Program – Network Security and Automation: EfficientIP, a provider of network security and automation solutions specializing in DDI (DNS-DHCP-IPAM), has launched its SmartPartner program. The effort includes a new category designed specifically for Service Providers as well as a Partner Delivery certification. On a related note, TD Synnex has agreed to distribute EfficientIP DDI and DNS Security solutions in North America.

3. Partner Program – Operational Technology and IoT Security: SCADAfence has launched the SCADAfence Alliance Partner Program. Strategic partners include Rapid7, Fujitsu, Cadre, Barracuda, Check Point, Fortinet, Cybereason, OTD, and other leading partners.

4. Partner – Salesforce Cloud for Telecom: Enxoo, a Salesforce partner that develops telecom-specific digital transformation solutions, has been recognized by MEF as a level 1 Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) API solution provider.

5. Partnership – Automobile Technology: BlackBerry, Google and Qualcomm have partnered to integrate various software for next-generation automotive cockpits, the three companies say. The effort involves BlackBerry’s QNX Hypervisor and VIRTIO-based reference, Android Automotive OS, and the Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform.

6. Partnership – Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS): Theta Lake has deepened its partnership with RingCentral. The relationship, in turn, has deepened RingCentral’s partnerships with Global Service Providers (GSPs), including AT&T, Avaya Cloud Office, BT, and Telus as well as new security and compliance features, Theta Lake said.

7. Professional Services Automation (PSA) Software: FinancialForce has activated its Fall 2021 Release. New capabilities include Advanced Resource Management for the Professional Services Cloud. Customers gain a “more efficient staffing process” that delivers “higher margins and greater employee satisfaction,” the company said.

8. Executive Leadership – Data Protection: Arcserve has hired Rackspace and Samsung Ventures veteran Brannon Lacey as its CEO. Lacey succeeds Tom Signorello, who joined PlanSource as CEO in mid-2021.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar