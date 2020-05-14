5 Channel Partner Updates: Thursday 14 May 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, May 14, 2020. Sip up.

1. MSP Software – Funding: Liongard CEO Joe Alapat explains Series B funding here.

2. MSPs and Microsoft Patch Tuesday: Gill Langston, SolarWinds MSP’s Head Security Nerd, has posted a blog covering Microsoft’s latest Patch Tuesday update, with insights and takeaways for MSPs.

3. MSP Risk Management: MSPCFO now offers a bundle of reports focused on managing risk. The reports will provide guidance on:

Staffing needs (both shifts and FTE levels);

A/R exposure; and

At-risk clients as defined by both declining activity and vertical markets served.

The bundle will be available for $50/month and is included in premium plans.

4. Financial Planning Tools: Oracle is offering free financial planning software tools to help customers navigate today’s ever-changing market conditions.

5. Cloud Data Protection – MSPs: 2nd Watch, a Top 200 Public Cloud MSP, has developed a Cloud Disaster Recovery Service on AWS. The service leverages Amazon’s own CloudEndure platform.

6. Cloud Data Protection – Canada: HostedBizz has embraced Cloudian to offer cloud-based data protection in Canada.

7. Channel Chief – Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI): Nutanix has promoted Christian Alvarez to senior VP of worldwide channels effective immediately.

8. SD-WAN Expansion: GTT Communications has expanded its managed SD-WAN service offering in the Americas region by adding the Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform.

