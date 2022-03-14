5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 14 March 2022

Today's channel partner program & MSP news involves Action1 RMM; CrowdStrike invests in Cybersixgill; HelpSystems acquires Alert Logic MDR, Honeywell, SAP vs Salesforce, Zonetail Channel Chief Brian Davies & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, March 14, 2022. Sip up.

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Software – RMM Growth: Action1, a developer of RMM (remote monitoring and management) software, grew 314 percent in 2021 vs. 2020, though actual revenue dollar figures were not disclosed.

2. Channel Chief – Hospitality and Real Estate Management Software: Zonetail has re-hired IBM veteran Brian Davies as executive VP of sales and strategic partnerships. Zonetail has been evolving its “business strategy, blueprint and playbook for the burgeoning and lucrative condo and multi-family rental/apartment markets,” the company said.

3. Partner Program – Building Management Systems: Honeywell Building Technologies has launched a new catalyst Partner Program (CPP). The new global program “streamlines previous channel partner program experiences across the Honeywell Fire, Security and Building Management Systems (BMS) businesses to help improve end customer standard of care and create greater efficiencies through a new digital platform,” Honeywell asserted.

4. SAP Software Partner Fees – Changing?: Take a closer look, and SAP is countering Salesforce AppExchange, ChannelE2E believes.

5. M&A – Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Services: HelpSystems is acquiring Alert Logic — a Top 40 MDR (managed detection and response) security provider and Top 250 MSSP, according to MSSP Alert.

6. Funding – Multi-Tenant MSP Security: CrowdStrike’s venture capital fund — known as the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund — has invested in Cybersixgill, an Israeli threat intelligence company that develops a multi-tenant security platform for MSPs and MSSPs, according to MSSP Alert.

