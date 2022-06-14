5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market Updates: 14 June 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Partner Program: Forescout has launched an MSP partner program that features a license management portal, consumption-based billing and priority technical support.

2. Distribution – MDR: TD Synnex has agreed to distribute Alert Logic’s MDR security services to partners. HelpSystems has owned Alert Logic since March 2022.

3. Splunk Observability and Security Solutions: Details about new Splunk security & observability solutions surfaced at the company’s .conf22 event in Las Vegas.

4. Partner Program – Cybersecurity Posture Automation: Balbix has named Saurabh Sharma as VP of strategic alliances and channels to expand partnerships with global systems integrators, MSSPs and VARs. Over the past year, Balbix grew its annual recurring revenue (ARR) 2.5x — though actual revenue dollar figures and profit/loss figures were not disclosed. Balbix raised $70 million in Series C funding in March 2022.

5. Application Vulnerability Management: Former Continuum CEO Michael George is now leading Invicti, an application vulnerability management platform that’s engaging with MSSP partners. Michael George explains the Invicti partner strategy here.

6. IT Consulting Business Breakup: Here’s where Atos is heading next…

B. In-Person Channel Partner Summits & MSP Conferences