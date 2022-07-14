5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 14 July 2022

Today's channel partner program & MSP market news involves Accenture, Arm processors, Atos CEO, BeeCastle for ConnectWise, Google Cloud, Kyndryl IT services, oak9 security, Rackspace & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, July 14, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP Software Integration: BeeCastle, an Australia-based data analytics company, has launched ProfitTrack — a free software module that allows ConnectWise MSPs to improve their upsell and cross-sell strategies.

2. Partnership – Managed Infrastructure Security: Rackspace will offer oak9‘s Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security services to “help businesses secure cloud-native application infrastructure for developers, security teams, and cloud operations across the software development lifecycle,” the multi-cloud MSP said.

3. IT Services Contract: American Honda Motor Company has expanded its IT services agreement with Kyndryl to include support of AHM’s infrastructure transformation across its U.S. manufacturing plants, research and development, captive finance, and sales operations. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

4. Atos – New CEO, Same Challenges: Atos has named Nourdine Bihmane group CEO effective immediately. Bihmane succeeds former CEO Rodolphe Belmer, who exited in June 2022. At the time, Atos said it will break up into two organizations that will focus on (1) managed infrastructure and (2) digital transformation, big data and cybersecurity services. The big question: Will private equity bid to buy one or both Atos businesses units?

5. Accenture Leadership: Accenture has named Leo Framil as CEO of the company’s Growth Markets business, effective September 1, 2022. Framil will succeed Gianfranco Casati, who shifts to chairman of the Growth Markets business.

6. Storage Bankruptcy: StorCentric, owner of Drobo, has filed for bankruptcy.

7. Google Cloud – Microprocessors: Google Cloud will start adopting computing chips based on technology from Arm, making it the latest company to join a transition that will take market share from Intel and Advanced Micro Devices , Reuters reported.

