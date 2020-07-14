5 Channel Partners: Tuesday 14 July 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Sip up.

Every business morning.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Emergency Grants – Out of Money: The EIDL Advance program, created by the CARES Act, offered up to $10,000 in emergency grants to small businesses. But the EIDL Advance program ended July 11 after reaching its funding limit, issuing $20 billion to nearly 6 million businesses, CNBC reports.

2. M&A – eDiscovery: Ipro Tech, a provider of eDiscovery, case management, and trial technology, has acquired NetGovern, a provider of information governance, risk and compliance software.

3. M&A- Web Services: Web.com Group is acquiring Webcentral Group, a provider of digital services for small and medium Australian businesses. Today’s deal extends Web.com Group’s strategic move into the Australian, New Zealand, and Southeast Asian markets with its acquisition of Dreamscape Networks last year, the buyer says.

4. MSPs – HIPAA Compliance: The 20, which provides business management and automation services to MSPs, has embraced Compliancy Group‘s platform — known as The Guard — to achieve and maintain HIPAA compliance.

5. Office 365 Email Security: Cisco offers small business partner guidance here.

6. Free MSP Backup Services: Altaro EndPoint Backup for MSPs is available for MSPs to use for free on their own PCs.

7. Partner Program – Data Protection: The latest Commvault partner program enhancements are outlined here.

8. Partner Program – Video Services: The Brightcove Global Partner Program has further expanded.

9. Partner Program – DRAM: Micron Technology has unveiled an early access Technology Enablement Program to help partners build computing platforms that use DDR5, the most technologically advanced DRAM available. Companies joining Micron in the DDR5 Technology Enablement Program include Cadence, Montage, Rambus, Renesas and Synopsys. Micron will also work alongside channel partners like distributors, VARs and OEMs/ODMs as they bring new and innovative products that use DDR5 to the market, the company says.

10. Multi-Cloud SD-WANs: Fortinet has announced Fortinet Secure SD-WAN for Multi-Cloud , which enables SD-WAN services across multiple clouds and regions. As a result, the networking and security solution solves application performance, visibility, cost, and control challenges across multiple clouds, Fortinet asserts.

