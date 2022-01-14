5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 14 January 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, January 14, 2022. Sip up.

What's In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Frequency: Every business morning.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and Partner Program News

1. Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: Participate in the survey here before the survey closes on January 21. We’ll announce results during our April webcast.

2. Private Equity – IPO: TPG raised roughly $1 billion in its IPO (initial public offering). The private equity firm owns stakes in MSP software and cybersecurity companies such as Kaseya, Nintex, Thycotic and Centrify.

3. Funding – Hybrid Cloud Management: Virtana, has raised $73 million through financing from Atalaya Capital Management, Elm Park Capital Management, HighBar Partners, and Benhamou Global Ventures.

4. Microsoft Partner Program Progress: Microsoft Channel Chief Rodney Clark offered this update…

5. Channel Chief – eXtended Detection and Response (XDR): Anomali has hired Tenable, SourceFire and Cisco Systems veteran Chris Peterson as VP of global channel and technology partnerships.

6. Distribution – Midmarket MSP Hype?: nDivision has “entered into a strategic partner agreement with a $60 Billion Fortune 250 global IT distributor and solutions aggregator to distribute nDivision’s automated IT Managed Services in the U.S.,” the company announced. Alas, nDivision did not disclose the distributor’s name — though it’s a safe guess the relationship involves Tech Data-Synnex since that merge created a business with combined revenue of $59.8 billion. Overall, we found the nDivision press release filled with hype about total addressable market (TAM) opportunities, and it lacked a specific statement from the distributor describing the actual go-to-market opportunities…

7. Cloud Data Protection: StratoKey has released Cloud Compliance Manager (CCM), which is designed to provide organizations with Automation, Management, and Reporting for their compliance programs, the company said.

8. Backup and Disaster Recovery – Linux: IDrive 360 has added backup support for Linux machines.

9. SAP Quarterly Financial Results: SAP’s Q4 cloud revenue rose 28 percent compared to Q4 the previous year. SAP expects cloud revenue to grow roughly 26 percent in 2022 compared to 2021, the enterprise software company added.

