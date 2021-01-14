5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Updates: Thursday 14 January 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, January 14, 2021. Sip up.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. MSP Software – Kaseya Growth: Kaseya’s overall revenue grew more than 20 percent in 2020 vs. 2019, and the MSP software provider now generates about $100 million in annual revenue from the security market, CEO Fred Voccola told ChannelE2E in an interview. We’ll share more details soon.

2. Talent – MSP Software: ConnectWise, the software provider focused on technology solution providers (TSPs) and MSPs, has announced three executive moves:

Chris Timms joins as EVP of growth from his former role at ACI Worldwide. He will focus on creating value for partners while also playing a role in future acquisitions;

Tom Greco has been promoted from director of information security to chief information security officer (CISO); and

Tony Clancy has been named SVP of engineering from his previous position at CentralSquare Technologies.

3. Talent – IT Monitoring: LogicMonitor has hired Slack and Salesforce veteran Christina Kosmowski as president. Kosmowski now leads LogicMonitor’s go-to-market strategy, research and development, and customer success practices. She reports to CEO Kevin McGibben.

4. Remote Support Software: TeamViewer Meeting is now integrated into the TeamViewer client, allowing users to start one-click meetings right from the existing TeamViewer application. TeamViewer Meeting was recently rebranded from Blizz.

5. M&A Negotiations – Cisco-Acacia: Cisco Systems has raised its offer for Acacia Communications by more than 70% to close a deal that Acacia tried to abandon, Bloomberg notes. The new total offer is $4.5 billion.

6. M&A – 5G Mobile Chips: Qualcomm is acquiring NUVIA for roughly $1.4 billion. Multiple Apple veterans run NUVIA, a startup focused on chips. The M&A deal surfaces the same week that Qualcomm rival Intel announced a CEO change from Bob Shaw to VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger. VMware CFO will be acting CEO of that company while the board seeks Gelsinger’s successor.

7. Technology Funding: Silver Lake has raised roughly $20 billion for Silver Lake Partners VI buyout fund, the investment firm says.

8, Dell’s Potential VMware Spin-Off – Status Update: Dell is still making “good progress” with the potential spinoff of VMware, JPMorgan said after talking to Dell this week, SeekingAlpha reports. The parties are still in talks over a special dividend and a “go-forward”‘ commercial agreement, according to JPMorgan analyst Paul Coster, the SeekingAlpha update said.

9. AWS Managed Services Worldwide Market Forecast: The global Amazon Web Services (AWS) managed services market will generate a 15.4 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2019 through 2026, according to Data Bridge Market Research.

10. Expansion – Azure for MSPs: Nerdio has opened a new office in the United Kingdom, led by Neil McLoughlin. McLoughlin will officially join Nerdio in February of 2021. Nerdio’s expansion to the UK comes on the heels of greater than 300 percent YoY growth in 2020, the company says. Among the items fueling that growth: Nerdio Manager for WVD. Nerdio will share more business plans during the NerdioCon 2021 virtual conference later this month.

11. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure: Oracle is making its APEX low-code development platform available as a managed cloud service that developers can use to build enterprise applications. Starting at $360 per month, the APEX service supports unlimited applications across 500+ users and elastically scales as additional capacity is needed, Oracle says

12. Momentum – Kubernetes Backup and Recovery: Kasten by Veeam generated 500% growth year-over-year (YoY) for Q4 2020 in both revenue and customers. The percentage growth rate looks impressive, but actual revenue dollar figures were not disclosed. Veeam acquired Kasten in October 2020.

13. Mobile Security: NortonLifeLock has launched a new Norton 360 app — which allows customers to access their device security, online privacy and identity features in a single app. The new Norton 360 app is available now in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

14. Talent – Red Hat: Arun Oberoi, Red Hat‘s executive VP of global sales and services, is set to retire in Q3. Larry Stack, most recently senior VP of commercial sales for Red Hat in North America, will succeed Oberoi, the company says.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. AWS Partner: nClouds, a provider of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and DevOps consulting and implementation services and an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, has achieved AWS SaaS Competency status. The designation recognizes that nClouds is qualified to design and implement SaaS solutions on AWS infrastructure, the company says.

2. Partnership – Google Cloud and Nokia: Google Cloud and Nokia are partnering to help Communication Service Providers deliver 5G connectivity and services at scale, the companies say.

3. Partnership – Communication Services: Lumen Technologies is leveraging Itential to improve internal network operations.

4. Distribution: Synnex has agreed to distribute Bitglass to IT resellers.

5. Distribution – Endpoint Security: Synnex has agreed to distribute Cybereason’s endpoint detection & response (EDR) and Next-Generation Anti-Virus (NGAV) software.

