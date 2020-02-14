5 Channel Partner Updates: Friday 14 February 2020

Today's channel partner news involves Apollo Global Management, Bloomreach, Clumio, Druva, Rubrik, TeamViewer, Tech Data, VMware Cloud on AWS backup & more.

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, February 14, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. M&A – Tech Data Update: Amid Apollo Global Management’s buyout of Tech Data, shareholders have voted against Golden Parachute Agreements for the distributor’s executives, Tampa Bay Times reports.

2. Data Protection – Rubrik Growth: The latest stats are here.

3. Talent – Data Protection: Druva has has named Bernd Wachtler to lead the DACH region — which includes Germany (D), Austria (A), and Switzerland (CH).

4. Talent – Customer Experience: Bloomreach has hired Hybris and SAP veteran Rob Rosenthal as chief revenue officer.

5. Remote Control: TeamViewer has launched its latest Remote Access software offering. Starting at only $16.50 per month, it provides unattended remote access to three licensed computers, TeamViewer says.

B. Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Data Protection – VMware Cloud on AWS: Clumio Enterprise Backup as a Service has attained VMware Partner Ready for VMware Cloud on AWS validation.

