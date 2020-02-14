5 Channel Partner Updates: Friday 14 February 2020
Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, February 14, 2020. Sip up.
A. What’s Hot Today
1. M&A – Tech Data Update: Amid Apollo Global Management’s buyout of Tech Data, shareholders have voted against Golden Parachute Agreements for the distributor’s executives, Tampa Bay Times reports.
2. Data Protection – Rubrik Growth: The latest stats are here.
3. Talent – Data Protection: Druva has has named Bernd Wachtler to lead the DACH region — which includes Germany (D), Austria (A), and Switzerland (CH).
4. Talent – Customer Experience: Bloomreach has hired Hybris and SAP veteran Rob Rosenthal as chief revenue officer.
5. Remote Control: TeamViewer has launched its latest Remote Access software offering. Starting at only $16.50 per month, it provides unattended remote access to three licensed computers, TeamViewer says.
B. Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances
1. Data Protection – VMware Cloud on AWS: Clumio Enterprise Backup as a Service has attained VMware Partner Ready for VMware Cloud on AWS validation.
C. Upcoming Technology Conferences
- Pink20 ITSM 2020 (February 16-19, Las Vegas, Nevada)
- Seven Figure MSP Live 2020 (February 20-21, Phoenix)
- ASCII IT Success Summit (Feb 26-27, Long Beach, California)
- Zendesk Relate 2020 (March 3-5, Miami, Florida)
- HIMSS 2020 (March 9-13, Orlando, Florida)
