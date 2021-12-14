5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 14 December 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

A. Today’s Channel Chief, Partner Program, Strategic Alliance and Tech News

1. M&A and Venture Capital – SaaS Market: Camber Partners, a San Francisco-based growth equity firm, is launching a $100 million debut fund that promises to either buy — or buy a majority stake in — stranded SaaS companies, reinvigorate them with its own in-house data science technology, then sell them within what would ideally be around five years or less, TechCrunch reported.

2. Private Equity Industry Regulation: Private-equity investors sense the asset class faces greater public pressure and will have to accept new regulations on how it operates—including going beyond the rules required by government regulators, according to a Coller Capital report summarized by The Wall Street Journal.

3. Investment – Privacy: Crosspoint Capital Partners has invested in DigiCert, a provider of TLS/SSL, PKI, and IoT solutions. Clearlake Capital Group and TA Associates also own stakes in DigiCert.

4. Funding – Data Detection and Response (DDR): Cyberhaven has raised $33 million in an oversubscribed Series B funding round. The investment was led by Redpoint Ventures with participation from new investors Forgepoint Capital and Wing as well as existing investors Vertex Ventures US, Costanoa, and Crane, and brings the company’s total funds raised to $52 million, the company said.

5. Funding – CMMC Managed Services: Lightview Capital has invested in CyberSheath, a CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) managed service vendor for Department of Defense (DoD) contractors. Financial terms were not disclosed.

5. CMMC: Blancco Technology Group‘s data sanitization offering provides compliance for the Level 1 Media Protection requirement that is part of the DoD CMMC 2.0 framework, the company said. Key partners include Carahsoft Technology Corp.

6. New Boomi CEO: Everbridge veteran David Meredith will succeed Chris McNabb as CEO of Boomi on January 31, 2022. Private equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG acquired Boomi — a provider of integration platform as a service (iPaas) from Dell Technologies in May 2021.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs, Strategic Alliances and Distribution

1. Partnership – Ernst & Young and ServiceNow: Ernst & Young has expanded its ServiceNow partnership to “develop new offerings aimed at streamlining complex enterprise operations, with a strong focus on addressing emerging challenges in finance and tax services.” The expanded alliance aligns with EY’s goal of creating a US$1b business with ServiceNow by 2025, the two companies said.

2. Distribution – Tech Data NVIDIA: Tech Data, a TD Synnex company, has agreed to distribute additional NVIDIA products in Europea. This extends an existing agreement, in which Tech Data offers NVIDIA Networking solutions across the region, to now include NVIDIA hardware, the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite and NVIDIA DGX systems, as well as the NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise platform, the companies said.

3. Distribution – IoT and Augmented Reality: Ingram Micro will distribute IoT solutions from PTC in North America. The new distribution relationship is a first for PTC within North America and provides Ingram Micro’s channel partners with “the opportunity to deliver leading digital transformation solutions within key engineering and industrial markets,” the two companies said.

4. Partnership – Managed Video Services: SunTec Business Solutions and CMG Consulting have partnered to launch a SunTec Prepaid Monetization Solution for high-speed data and video providers.

5. Partnership – OT and IoT: BT, a member of Nozomi Networks’ MSSP Elite Partner Program, will work with and resell Nozomi Networks solutions as part of its Operational Technology Threat Management portfolio, the two companies said.

