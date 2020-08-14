5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Friday 14 August 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, August 14, 2020. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Remote Monitoring – Websites: TeamViewer has launched a web monitoring module as part of its existing Remote Monitoring and Management solution. The new TeamViewer Web Monitoring alls website administrators and operators of online shops to monitor and remotely manage servers and check websites for accessibility and functionality, TeamViewer says.

2. Distribution – SonicWall: D&H Distributing has agreed to support SonicWall’s Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) and Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) partner programs.

3. Distribution – Mobile Solutions: Tech Data and Phunware have inked a co-sell partnership. Specifically, Tech Data has agreed to distribute Phunware’s real-time indoor navigation, mobile engagement, asset tracking and mobile content management solutions to partners.

4. Partner Program Momentum: Wireless network infrastructure provider Cambium has grown its partner program by nearly 2,000 partners compared to this time last year. That’s an increase of 35 percent, the company said in a statement.

5. MSP Coaching: Sea-Level Operations, which provides operational coaching to MSPs, has expanded more direct services to Australia and New Zealand. Key names to know in the region include Andrew Smith and James Davis.

6. HIPAA Compliance Scam: Hackers are using a social engineering scam that involves direct mail postcards, Compliancy Group has warned.

