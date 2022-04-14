5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 14 April 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, April 14, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. SaaS Application Security for MSPs: The market is heating up. The evidence? Check out these moves by Augmentt, CrowdStrike, DoControl, Insight Partners and SaaS Alerts.

2. MSP Software – Sales Automation: Zomentum has partnered with The 20 to promote MSP sales automation software into and across the managed services organization.

3. MSP Software – Desktop as a Service & Leadership: Former Microsoft Channel Chief Gavriella Schuster has joined Nerdio’s board.

4. Rackspace Becoming MSSP?: Rackspace Technology has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of security software companies and MSSPs. It’s the latest clue that Rackspace is more fully extending from multi-cloud managed services to cybersecurity services.

5. Cloud Services Revenue – Europe: French cloud computing company OVHcloud raised its 2022 objective for revenue growth, citing increased demand for sovereign cloud offerings and solid commercial momentum, including contacts with major companies and public entities, Reuters reported.

6. Localized Cloud Services: A new Accenture Cloud First Sovereign Practice includes four new sovereign cloud centers in Kronberg, Germany; Trondheim, Norway; Paris and Rome. Sovereign cloud is an approach that “allows organizations to control the location, access to and processing of their data in a cloud environment in response to new, emerging industry standards and compliance requirements in specific countries or sectors,” Accenture indicated.

7. Partner Programs: Updates include…

Nord Security, which develops NordLayer and NordPass, has expanded its channel program to support MSPs.

Offensive Security has launched the Offensive Security Global Partner Program.

Tangoe, a provider of IT expense management (ITEM) and managed mobility services, unveiled the Tangoe Partner Experience partner program.

8. Microsoft Office 365 Data Protection: Spin Technology introduced Application Risk Assessment and Access Management as a new module for SpinOne for Office 365 SaaS data protection platform.

9. Telecom Equipment – Ericsson Stumbles Twice: Swedish telecom provider Ericsson likely faces fines by U.S. regulators for its handling of a bribery investigation in Iraq, and the company reported a slide in quarterly earnings due to its suspension of business in Russia, Reuters reported.

