5 Channel Partner Updates: Tuesday 14 April 2020

Here are five (actually less today) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. SBA PPP Loan Alternatives: Here are alternative financing and funding options for channel partners.

2. SBA PPP Loan Program Updates: Ongoing daily updates are here.

3. Cisco Partner Financing: The networking giant has introduced $2.5 billion in special financing and deferred payments for partners and customers.

4. More ITSP Government Funds: Want MSPs to receive more federal support? Here’s how to write a letter to your representatives and congressional leaders, care of the ConnectWise IT Nation Evolve peer group organization.

5. Layoff Forecast: Twenty-six percent of US chief financial officers (CFOs) anticipate layoffs, a marked increase from two weeks ago, when PwC surveyed US and Mexico CFOs and found that only 16% of them were expecting layoffs.

6. Top 15 SaaS Applications for Business: The 2020 list is here.

7. MSP Sales & Quoting Software: ITQuoter has expanded to the United Kingdom from the company’s Australia and New Zealand base. ITQuoter is a SaaS-based sales quoting platform for VARs and MSPs. It has integrations to such PSA (professional services automation) software as ConnectWise Manage and Datto Autotask.

8. Cloud Distribution – Remote Control Software: Ingram Micro Cloud has agreed to distribute TeamViewer across the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and several Nordic countries. Shortly thereafter, the products will be available in the United States, Brazil and Chile.

9. Talent – Storage: Quantum has hired Veeam, Seagate and HPE veteran James Mundle as global channel chief.

10. Talent – Cloud Networking: Aviatrix , a provider of enterprise multi-cloud networking, has named Karl Driesen as vice president of EMEA sales and Ides Vanneuville as senior director of EMEA systems engineering.

11. Intel Partner Program: Special coronavirus relief programs are described here.

12. Cloud Storage: Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage now supports Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365.

B. Upcoming Technology Conferences

Got news to share for our morning update? Email me: Joe@AfterNines.com.