5 Channel Partner and MSP Market News Updates: 13 September 2022

Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. DattoCon22 Live Blog Day 3: Get the latest DattoCon22, Kaseya, Datto & MSP partner news here.

2. MSP Business Strategy Guidance: ConnectWise has updated Modes Theory — a set of solutions and services that help MSPs to identify the current state of their business and paths forward to further improve that performance. MSPs can leverage workshops, webinars and various training tools to help them navigate various business models and stages — such as Startup Mode, Balance Builder Mode, Value Builder Mode or Empire Builder Mode.

3. MSP Software – Branding: Syncro has unveiled a “reinvigorated brand identity inspired by the guiding themes of efficiency, forward motion, and growth.” The MSP software provider, led by CEO Emily Glass, develops a cloud-based software platform that spans PSA (professional services automation), RMM (remote monitoring and management) and more.

4. MSP Software – Identity and Password Management: JumpCloud for MSPs has surfaced to help MSPs manage customer identities, devices and more from a single, multi-tenant directory platform. The company also launched of JumpCloud Password Manager for customers and MSPs.

5. MSP Software – Data Protection & Security Integration: Backup and RMM (remote monitoring and management) software provider MSP360 now integrates with the Deep Instinct cybersecurity platform.

6. MDR for SMBs: Blumira has launched Detection Filters, a new feature that “empowers small and mid-sized business (SMB) customers to customize detection rules based on their organizations’ needs.” The customized detection rules” greatly reduce the number of noisy alerts, so small IT and security teams can focus on critical and priority alerts to prevent breaches and ransomware attacks,” the company said.

7. Barracuda MSP: During the Barracuda Secured.22 event, the security company announced several security product and service enhancements for MSPs. They include:

An integration between Barracuda CloudGen Firewall and Barracuda XDR, which enables MSPs to “gain visibility and insights by offering 24×7 SOC services, and increase efficiency by reducing product silos, mitigating alert fatigue, and streamlining management of their customers’ environments,” the company said.

Barracuda CloudGen Access enhancements to address web security and protect users no matter where they work. MSPs and customers essentially get a “single pane of glass with Zero Trust Access and web security offered as one solution,” the company said.

The Barracuda Email Protection Premium Plus suite for Microsoft 365 includes Zero Trust Access Protection.

8. BDR: Asigra has released Tigris Data Protection software with CDR (Content Disarm & Reconstruction). The update embeds security features into the backup and disaster recovery software platform.

9. Distribution: Westcon-Comstor has agreed to distribute Proofpoint in the EMEA market.

10. Partnership – Cyber Risk Monitoring: NTT DATA UK&I and SecurityScorecard have partnered to “accelerate the transformation of continuous cyber risk monitoring across industries across the UK and Ireland (UK&I).” NTT DATA will deliver a posture evaluation report for clients, based on the SecurityScorecard platform. The report will combine NTT DATA’s consulting expertise with SecurityScorecard’s ratings and assessment capabilities to rate, analyze and monitor security risk for clients, as well as harden their security postures, the companies said.

11. Partnerships – Vertical Market Automation: Workday has announced Industry Accelerators to help banking, healthcare, insurance, and technology companies “speed their enterprise cloud transformation efforts. The solutions typically support finance, human resources (HR), planning, and supply chain operations. Initial Industry Accelerator partners include Accenture, Deloitte, KPMG and PwC. Additional accelerators and partners are expected.

12. SEC-VMware Settlement: VMware has settled an SEC lawsuit without admitting or denying any wrongdoing, Reuters noted.

