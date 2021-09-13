5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 13 September 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, September 13, 2021. Sip up.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Thoma Bravo Refinancing ConnectWise Debt: That’s the rumor. If I had to guess, the goal is similar to refinancing your home mortgage at a lower interest rate. In the consumer world, the result is a lower monthly mortgage payment and/or more monthly cash flow to improve your home. In the case of private equity firm Thoma Bravo and ConnectWise, I suspect the net result will be improved cash flow for more investments in the business… and/or acquisitions. But I don’t know that for sure…

2. M&A Completed: NWN Carousel, a cloud communications service provider has completing the integration of Carousel Industries four months after the acquisition announcement. The combined company supports “millions of users across 7,000 leading organizations across North America,” NWN Carousel says.

3. IT Services – Partial Return to Office: Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji said its leaders will start returning to the office on September 13 after 18 months of work from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Company executives will be in the office two times per week. All of the executives, he noted, are fully vaccinated and will practice social distancing, Business Standard reports.

4. IT Service Management (ITSM) and RPA: The Salesforce Service Cloud now features RPA (robotic process automation) features to further automate customer support workflows. The update comes one month after Salesforce acquired Servicetrace in August 2021. The RPA capabilities could intensify competition between Salesforce vs. ServiceNow, Automation Anywhere, UiPath and other bot software tool providers.

5. Headquarters – Storage Technology: Nyriad is relocating its global headquarters from New Zealand to the United States.

6. Data Transfer Regulations: U.S. and the European Union officials are making progress on keeping data flowing across the Atlantic Ocean, The Wall Street Journal reports.

7. Oracle Quarterly Results: The database giant is expected to announce financial results after U.S. markets close on September 13, 2021.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs, Strategic Alliances and Integrations

1. Milestone: Nerdio now has one million users. The milestone spans Nerdio Manager for Enterprise and Nerdio Manager for MSPs .

2. MSP Software – SaaS Application Management and Monitoring: Augmentt, a SaaS management and security platform for MSPs, now supports Google Workspace.

3. Partner Program – Data Center Support: Park Place Technologies has launched the Uptime Partner Portal and Uptime Partner Program. Enterprise IT teams can plug into the program to leverage Park Place’s global service network, the company says. Park Place services allow partners and customers to discover, monitor, support and optimize (SMSO) data center infrastructure.

4. Distribution – XDR Software: Pentio has agreed to resell and support Stellar Cyber‘s software in Japan.

