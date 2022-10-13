5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 13 October 2022
Greetings and salutations. Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, October 13, 2022. Sip up.
What’s In Our Daily Brew?
- Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
- Frequency: Typically every business morning.
- Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Executive VP & Editorial Director at [email protected].
A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News
1. MSP Software – Microsoft 365 Data Protection: Sherweb has launched a Microsoft 365 backup powered by Veeam solution.
2. MSP Software – Data Protection: A new Bocada release allows MSPs to “more securely and efficiently monitor end-customer backup operations to hit key SLA goals while automating operations throughout their backup-as-a-service (BaaS) offerings,” the company said.
3. MSP Software – Integration: Quoting and proposal software provider QuoteWerks now integrates with BlueStar, a global distributor of Mobility, Digital Identification, POS, IoT and AI-based solutions. The result: U.S. and Canada-based MSPs and VARs can import BlueStar product pricing and availability in real-time into the QuoteWerks platform.
4. MSP Software – Security: The BeachheadSecure for MSPs platform now includes account-wide Windows Security management at no additional cost. MSPs can directly manage and leverage Microsoft Defender Antivirus, Microsoft Defender Firewall, and Microsoft Controlled Folder Access. Also, MSPs can automate access controls and secure clients’ devices and data before threats can strike.
5. MSP Software – Leadership: ConnectWise has hired Global Payments veteran Raghu Ram Bongula as CTO. Bongula succeeds interim CTO Steve Cochran.
6. Microsoft Azure Cloud Cost Management: ManageEngine has extended CloudSpend from AWS to Microsoft Azure. CloudSpend is a cloud observability and cost optimization platform.
7. IT Services Revenue: Wipro’s gross revenue was $2.8 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, up 14.6% year over year.
8. Partner Program – Threat Intelligence: The new DomainTools Global Partner Program features the company’s threat intelligence solutions, providing channel partners with “the tools needed to help enterprise security teams proactively detect emerging threats and attackers lurking in their networks,” the company asserted.
9. Partner Program – SASE: Aryaka has introduced a new Aryaka Certified Engineer (ACE) online training and certification program. The program is designed for technical experts working for sales agents, VARs and MSPs who are part of the Aryaka Accelerate Global Partner Program.
10. Partner Program – ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning): Acumatica has created a new Services Partner Program for VARs and ISVs.
11. Partner Program – eDiscovery Services: Everlaw introduced a new partner ecosystem program based on technology-industry best practices.
12. Managed Desktop as a Service (DaaS): HP Inc. has introduced HP DaaS+ Hybrid — a new managed service solution that enables “employees to work seamlessly and securely from anywhere while streamlining IT remote operations and simplifying IT sourcing,” the company said.
13. Talent – MSP: TPx has named Lauren Wickstead as chief marketing officer (CMO) and promoted Jared Martin to chief product officer (CPO).
B. Annual Channel Partner Conferences and MSP Summits
- Oracle CloudWorld 2022 (October 16-20, Las Vegas)
- Datadog Dash 2022 (October 18-19, New York)
- ImpartnerCon 2022 (October 19-21, Salt Lake City, Utah)
- 7 Figure MSP Q4 Live Sales and Marketing (October 26-27)
- Cisco Partner Summit 2022 (November 1-3, Las Vegas)
No Comments