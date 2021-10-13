5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 13 October 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Sip up.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. MSP Software – Employee Compensation: N-able has won an award for Best Compensation (Large Companies) in 2021 from Comparably, a compensation, culture, and career monitoring site.

2. Google Cloud Milestones: Highlights from Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian are here.

3. European Cloud Services Outage: OVHcloud on Wednesday experienced a network outage, just two days before it launches one of France’s biggest initial public offerings of the year, Reuters reported.

4. Talent, Training and Re-Skilling: IBM has unveiled a plan to “provide 30 million people of all ages with new skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow by 2030.” The training effort includes partnerships with more than 170 new academic and industry partnerships. Ironically, IBM at times has been criticized for “rebalancing” its workforce — laying off employees in slow-growth IT markets rather than retraining them for growth opportunities.

5. Security Dashboard: Kaspersky Security Center by December 2021 will provides a centralized management dashboard for “security orchestration of the entire OT (operational technology) infrastructure,” the company said. Customers can see a map of all geographically distributed assets enriched with events, incident analytics and more, Kaspersky said. The company did not mention whether the dashboard is multi-tenant for MSPs.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs, Strategic Alliances and Integrations

1. DattoCon 2021 News: The virtual conference is today. Here’s a preview and breaking Datto news.

2. MSP Software – Integration: MSPCFO, a business intelligence software platform, now integrates with Datto’s Autotask PSA software. MSPCFO has a longstanding integration with ConnectWise Manage.

3. Channel Chief – Cloud File System: Automation Anywhere veteran Brian Brogan has joined Panzura as the company’s new VP of global sales channels.

4. Channel Chief – Distribution: Eaton veteran Curtiz Gangi has joined the Ingram Micro Advanced Solutions’ global leadership team as director of global partner engagement. In this worldwide role, Curtiz represents “the voice of the partner” for Ingram Micro’s global and growing Dell Technologies and VMware business, the distributor said.

5. Channel Partner Program – Identity Resolution: Neustar has redesigned and rebranded its partner program. Now known as the Ultra Secure Partner Program (USPP). The program provides channel access to cloud-based security solutions and more. Arbor Networks veteran Jeremy Nicholls now leads the effort as VP of global channels.

6. Channel Marketing – Cloud-based Customer Service: LiveVox has hired MeiLee Langley as senior director, channel marketing.

7. Talent – IT Services: UPSTACK has hired Pax8 and Intelisys veteran Danielle DeCosta as VP of supplier development. DeCosta is leading supplier adoption and engagement for the UPSTACK’s platform, which combines its supplier marketplace technology, expert advisors and back-office support.

8. Partnership – Augmented Reality and IT Support: TeamViewer and Google Cloud are partnering to co-develop and co-market enterprise augmented reality (AR) solutions. The first jointly developed solution ‘Assisted Order Picking’ is a hands-free order picking application that leverages Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 smart glasses equipped with TeamViewer’s vision picking software from its Frontline suite, the companies said.

9. Partner Program – Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS): RingCentral has unveiled the new RingCentral RISE program (Resources, Innovation, System integration and Experiences). RISE “enables global service providers like telcos to navigate the shift from legacy systems to the cloud quickly and gives them the necessary tools to quickly provide unified communications to their customers,” RingCentral said.

10. Partnership: KPMG and ServiceNow have expanded their alliance relationship to deliver environmental, social, and governance (ESG) focused solutions and services. The goal is to “help companies revolutionize risk management, resilience processes, and operations,” KPMG said.

11. Observability Software: New Relic has launched New Relic Instant Observability (I/O), an open source ecosystem of quickstarts to “empower all software engineers to instrument, dashboard and alert their entire technology stack in minutes,” the company said. New Relic I/O integrates with 400+ cloud services, open source tools and enterprise technologies. Key launch partners include Cribl, Fastly, Gigamon, Kentik, Lacework and Trend Micro. New Relic I/O is available as part of a free pricing tier, so any engineer can get started without talking to sales or providing a credit card.

