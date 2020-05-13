5 Channel Partner Updates: Wednesday 13 May 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Sip up.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. M&A Rumor – Data Centers: Equinix is preparing to purchase 17 data centers from BCE, LightReading reports.

2. Ingram Micro Parent – Missed Debt Payment: HNA Group missed a May 5 debt payment related to the Ingram Micro acquisition, this report suggests. HNA’s lender, GCL Investment Management, has agreed in principle to the delay request — though a formal agreement is pending. In a statement to ChannelE2E, the distributor said: “Ingram Micro continues to operate completely independent from HNA Group with [Ingram’s] U.S.-based executive team in charge of all operational, financial and strategic decisions.”

3. Data Protection – Automation: Nutanix added several new capabilities in its hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software and AHV hypervisor to protect business-critical applications. New capabilities include advanced automation for recovering applications and data, support for seamless multi-site disaster recovery (DR), synchronous replication for workloads running on AHV, and a near-zero data loss with “near sync” replication for recovery point objective (RPO) times of approximately 20 seconds, the company says.

4 . Work From Home (WFH) Security: Cisco offers this advice to partners.

5. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) – Part One: UiPath has delivered an end-to-end hyperautomation platform, which was first unveiled oin October 2019. The platform combines the core RPA capabilities of building, managing, and running software robots with tools for process discovery, and analytics to report clear business impact, UiPath says.

6. Robotic Process Automation (RPA – Part Two: Automation Anywhere has released RPA software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings for its cloud-native, web-based digital workforce platform, creating a springboard for all organizations to adopt cloud intelligent automation in a return-to-office or remote work environment, the company asserts.

B. Channel Partner Programs & Strategic Alliances

1. Cloud Distribution – Data Protection: Pax8 has agreed to distribute StorageCraft’s ShadowXafe and OneXafe Solo to channel partners.]

2. Distribution – Microsoft Discounts: Ingram Micro Cloud introduced a Microsoft Remote Work Rebate Program for its resellers and their customers. As an extension of Microsoft’s promotional six months free trial of its flagship remote work solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud will award rebates to resellers for each trial subscription its customers retain as a paid yearly subscription, the company says.

3. Distribution – MSP Security: The Synnex Stellr Marketplace has agreed to distribute Bitdefender’s Cloud Security for MSPs.

4. Partner Program – Marketing & Advertising: Criteo S.A. has launched Criteo Partners, a global channel partner program to help participants better utilize the company’s advertising platform.

5. Partner Program – Enterprise IoT Security: Ordr, which provides security for unmanaged devices and enterprise Internet of Things (IoT), has expanded its global channel partner program for authorized resellers, assessment partners, and MSPs. Eric Berkman, senior director of worldwide channel, is leading the effort.

6. Partnership – Cloud Database Migrations: Accenture’s Smart Data Mover toolkit now supports database migrations to MongoDB Atlas in the cloud.

7. Integration – MSP VoIP: bvoip, a provider of integrated communications for MSPs, has released VoIP integration with documentation platform provider Hudu.

C. Upcoming Technology Conferences

