5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 13 July 2022

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Economic Warning Signs: Google plans to slow its pace of hiring through 2023, and Microsoft is cutting some jobs — though overall Microsoft headcount will grow during the current fiscal year.

2. Tech Funding Slowdown: Israeli high-tech start-up firms raised $9.8 billion in the first half of 2022, almost a third less than in the previous half amid signs of global slowdown, a report by research group IVC and Bank Leumi’s LeumiTech arm said, according to Reuters.

3. Employee Compensation and Inflation: Cybozu, a Japanese provider of enterprise software, will pay out a special allowance to employees around the world to help them deal with sustained inflation, Bloomberg reported.

4. MSP Partnership: GroupSense and Provelocity have partnered to expand the reach of GroupSense’s digital risk protection services, including ransomware readiness and response and recovery, to Provelocity’s client base.

5. Government – Microsoft 365 for SMBs: Exostar, which serves highly regulated industries, has updated its various IT services to allow SMBs to “overcome the technology, time, and cost obstacles of preparing for and demonstrating compliance with Department of Defense (DoD) cybersecurity requirements,” the company said. The effort includes technologies and services that allow SMBs to more easily comply with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0 certification.

6. Partnership – Government Cloud Services: NeoSystems, will host Deltek’s Project Portfolio Management Suite and Costpoint Shop Floor Time applications, IBM’s Cognos Full Use and third-party customer applications in NeoSystems.Cloud. The cloud platform is a Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) 7012 and 7021 compliant cloud service offering.

7. Data Protection: Infinite Blue, a provider of business continuity/disaster recovery (BC/DR) planning and response management software, launched Cenari, an enterprise resilience platform that combines aspects of BC/DR into a single, unified platform.

8. Distribution – Data Centric Security: TD SYNNEX has agreed to distribute Seclore’s data security solutions.

9. Distribution – Email Security: Arrow‘s cloud marketplace has agreed to distribute Vade‘s email security solutions.

10. Integration: The Gigamon Hawk Deep Observability Pipeline and Gigamon ThreatINSIGHT Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution with Sumo Logic, the SaaS analytics platform. The integration can “optimize cloud performance to contain the escalating costs associated with data exchange and storage while enabling enterprise IT organizations to leverage the power of deep observability to simplify the management of hybrid cloud deployments and improve their overall security posture,” the companies said.

11. Red Hat CEO Transition: Matt Hicks will succeed Paul Cormier as CEO of IBM’s Red Hat open source software business. The move signals Red Hat’s continued autonomy even under IBM’s ownership. No doubt, IBM coordinates sales and R&D opportunities with Red Hat. But the parent continues to trust Red Hat’s home-grown talent to run the business. Indeed, Hicks joined Red Hat in 2006 as a developer on the company’s IT team. IBM has owned Red Hat since 2018.

