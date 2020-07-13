5 Channel Partner Updates: Monday 13 July 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, July 13, 2020. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. M&A – SD-WANs: Hewlett Packard Enterprise is acquiring SD-WAN technology provider Silver Peak to counter Aryaka, Cisco Systems, Fortinet, Nuage Networks from Nokia, Versa Networks, and VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud, among others.

2. M&A – Chips: Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is acquiring Maxim Integrated Products for $21 billion. ADI gains embedded sensor technologies used in multiple vertical markets.

3. Up for Sale: Weyland Tech, a provider of eCommerce, mCommerce, and fintech business enablement solutions, has hired The Benchmark Company, to assist Weyland in the exploration and evaluation of strategic alternatives for enhancing shareholder value. Translation: Weyland is up for sale; bidders wanted.

4. IoT Monitoring and Management: Amazon has released AWS IoT Sitewise…

5. Boomi Implementation Tips: Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, has unveiled Boomi Blueprint. The framework, which helps customers to ensure Boomi implementations are done correctly, is part of Boomi’s Integration Center of Excellence (ICoE) service.

6. Distribution – Data Protection: Tech Data has agreed to distribute Cobalt Iron’s Compass enterprise SaaS backup platform to U.S. and Canadian resellers.

7. Talent – Channel Chief Transitions: Dell Technologies Channel Chief Joyce Mullen is exiting the data center hardware giant on August 14. Separately, VMware Channel Chief Jenni Flinders quietly exited the hybrid cloud software company in June. Here are details about both executive transitions.

8. Talent – MSP Leadership: All Covered President Todd Croteau continues to lead the Top 100 Vertical Market MSP, but is also taking on key global responsibilities for parent Konica Minolta Business Solutions.

