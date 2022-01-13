5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 13 January 2022

Today's channel partner program & MSP news involves 1E CEO Mark Banfield, Backblaze, Civo, Cowbell Cyber, Datto, Digivante, Ingram Micro CEO Paul Bay, Kasten by Veeam, LogicMonitor, Netreo, NFINIT's Bradley Craig, Rackspace & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, January 13, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Frequency: Every business morning.

Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and Partner Program News

1. MSP Software – Endpoint Monitoring in the Midmarket: Keep a close eye on 1E and CEO Mark Banfield, a Datto and LogicMonitor veteran…

2. MSP – Executive Leadership: NFINIT, a provider of hybrid cloud solutions, connectivity, and colocation, has hired Bradley Craig as director of channel sales.

3. MSP Software Startups – Funding: See the bottom of this article for a list of MSP software startups that are in funding and/or early stage mode…

4. Ingram Micro CEO Update: In case you missed it… Paul Bay is now Ingram Micro’s CEO.

5. Full Stack Monitoring and Application Security: Netreo full-stack IT infrastructure monitoring and Retrace by Netreo full lifecycle APM solutions have both earned Veracode Verified Standard recognition for “proven security practices in application development.”

6. Partnership – Cloud Managed Services & Application Testing: Rackspace Technology and Digivante have partnered to deliver Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered application testing for Rackspace Technology customers in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa).

7. Partnership – Ransomware Mitigation & Data Protection: Cloud storage provider Backblaze has partnered with Kasten by Veeam to “enable companies to easily back up and restore Kubernetes applications using its B2 Cloud Storage service,” the companies said. The service can mitigate the risk of data loss from ransomware attacks, Backblaze added.

8. Cloud Services for Startups: Civo, a pure-play cloud-native service provider launched, has launched a Startup program to help emerging businesses on their technology journey. Start-ups can “keep their cloud costs under control with up to 12 months of free credit, allowing entrepreneurs to focus on building their business – and less on unexpected technology costs,” Civo asserted.

9. Cyber Insurance for Small and Midsize Enterprises (SMEs): Cowbell Cyber has launched Cowbell Re — a cyber insurance captive — to “address the increased demand for cyber insurance while helping policyholders build cyber resiliency and close insurability gaps,” the company said.

