5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Thursday 13 August 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Cloud Distribution – Growth: Pax8 has grown sales 3,208 percent over the past three years, according to the latest Inc. 5000 report. Actual revenue figures were not disclosed. Pax8’s cloud services simplify cloud buying through billing, provisioning, automation and integrations, the company notes.

2. Channel Partner Program – Business Communications: Nextiva has launched the NeXus channel partner program, led by Chief Revenue Officer Eric Martorano. Key team members include Microsoft and Accordo veteran Eric Roach as VP of Channel Development; Dropbox and Google veteran Hank Humphreys as VP of Revenue Strategy and Operations; and Cathryn Valladares promoted to VP of Enterprise Solutions.

3. Lenovo Earnings: Lenovo Group, the world’s biggest PC maker, smashed expectations with a 31% leap in first-quarter net profit, as the coronavirus pandemic spurs businesses to shift to remote work and schools to switch to online learning, Reuters reports.

4. VMware Layoffs: Details are here.

5. Cisco Investments, Cost Cuts: Cisco Systems is doubling down on security and cloud opportunities, while striving to cut about $1 billion in company costs over the next fiscal year. The company’s core networking hardware business remains under pressure amid the coronavirus pandemic and associated economic fallout.

6. Big Tech and Kamala Harris: Silicon Valley has a potential ally in its future with Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris, a California senator who has been largely silent about the antitrust issues currently plaguing Big Tech companies, The Wall Street Journal reports.

