5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 13 April 2022

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Talent – MSP Software: ScalePad has hired Datto veteran Eric Torres to the newly-created role of VP of channel. Torres will “bolster Managed Service Provider (MSP) growth, success, and maturity advancements by highlighting ScalePad’s proprietary data-backed insights, while further developing and strengthening industry ties,” the announcement said. Stay tuned for more perspectives.

2. M&A Advisor – MSPs: Cogent Growth Partners (CGP), a buy-side M&A advisor assisted LeadingIT on its acquisition of Dura-Tech Enterprises. We’ll share more thoughts soon.

3. M&A – SaaS Billing Management: SaaSOptics and Chargify have merged to form Maxio. The merged business will “provide all-in-one revenue management and advanced subscription billing solutions for high-growth software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies,” the companies said.

4. IT Services Revenue: Infosys revenues were $16.3 billion in the latest quarter, up 19.7% in constant currency compared to the corresponding quarter last year. Still, Infosys stock dropped about 4% amid concerns about potential slowing growth.

5. Cloud Distribution – UCaaS: Intelisys, a ScanSource company, has agreed to distribute Intermedia’s Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions. Meanwhile, Intermedia has been exploring a potential IPO for at least a year…

6. Sungard Files for Bankruptcy (Again): Sungard has filed for bankruptcy for the second time in three years…

7. Executive Leadership – MSP Data Protection: Axcient has promoted Ben Nowacky to chief product officer (CPO).

