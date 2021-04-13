5 Updates: IT By Design, Nerdio, Thoma Bravo, Vipre and More for 13 April 2021

Today's channel partner & MSP news updates involve Acronis, Aruba Networks, Avaya, Cyrisma, HPE, IT By Design, Nerdio, Qntrol, Semafone, Talend, Telarus, Thoma Bravo, VIPRE Security, Zoho and more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

1. M&A – Thoma Bravo and Talend: Private equity firm Thoma Bravo’s planned Talend acquisition is moving forward now that Talend’s 30-day “go shop” has expired.

2. M&A – Security: Datadog has completed the acquisition of Sqreen, a SaaS-based security platform that enables enterprises to detect, block, and respond to application-level attacks, Datadog says.

3. Partner Portal – Data Protection: Acronis has launched a new partner portal for service providers, distributors and resellers.

4. Distribution: Master agent Telarus has agreed to distribute CYRISMA to U.S. partners. CYRISMA promotes a SaaS-based ecosystem that helps customers to track and mitigate cyber risjs.

5. Reseller Partnership – UCaaS: Semafone and Avaya are partnering to bring payment security capabilities to contact center customers, the two technology businesses say.

6. VIPRE Security Suites: The cybersecurity software provider is promoting three suites to partners and customers. VIPRE says they are:

Core Defense, which includes Endpoint Security, Web Access Control and Business Cloud VPN, and VIPRE Security Awareness Training Core.

Edge Defense, which includes additional elements, such as Advanced Threat Protection and SafeSend DLP.

Complete Defense, which can also encrypt, scan, and validate email contents and recipients, but also enforce acceptable use policies to reduce complaints and legal threats, the company says.

7. Compliance: IT By Design, a master MSP that offers help desk, NOC and talent services to MSPs, has earned Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification, which ensures compliance with the leading industry standards for managing enterprise data, the company says.

8. Discount – Windows Virtual Desktop for MSPs: For MSPs that serve nonprofit customers, Nerdio is offering a 30 percent discount on the cost of Nerdio Manager for MSP.

9. Integrations – Network Security: Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise has announced security integrations for Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform). New integrations include ClearPass Policy Manager secure network access control platform with the Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform (formerly Silver Peak); the integration of Aruba Threat Defense with the EdgeConnect platform; and the expansion of the Aruba ESP multivendor security partner ecosystem, the company says.

10. Workflow Automation: Zoho has launched Qntrl (pronounced “control”), a workflow automation platform for mid-market customers. Qntrl pricing starts at $7 per user/month, with an annual contract. Qntrl also offers a free version for up to five users and three orchestrations. In some ways, it sounds like Qntrl seeks to counter RPA (robotic process automation) and ServiceNow workflow automation options.

