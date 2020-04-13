5 Channel Partner Updates: Monday 13 April 2020

Today's channel partner news includes an MSP industry forecast update, top IoT service providers list, tech startup layoffs and more.

Here are five (actually less today) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, April 13, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. MSP Market Decline: The MSP market should brace for a 17 percent industry decline in Q2 2020, ISG research forecasts.

2. Top 24 IoT Service Providers: Here’s the list, according to Avasant’s research.

3. PPP and Private Equity Warnings: Some private equity industry leaders and influencers — including Aksia and well-known short seller Jim Chanos — are urging PE firms and their portfolio companies to avoid PPP loans whenever possible — in order to ensure the PPP dollars flow to small businesses that are truly in need.

4. Tech Startup Layoffs: Between March 11 and April 12, Layoff Tracker identified 231 tech startups reporting layoffs. A total of 19,830 individuals were laid off as of April 12, Forbes notes.

B. Upcoming Technology Conferences

Got news to share for our morning update? Email me: Joe@AfterNines.com.