5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 12 May 2022

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Integration – MSP Sales Automation & Microsoft NCE: Zomentum Connect, a license reconciliation and automated billing solution, jow integrates with Microsoft’s New Commerce Experience (NCE). A a reminder: As of March 10, 2022, new seat-based offer subscriptions can only be purchased through the NCE. Beginning in July 2022, legacy subscriptions can only be renewed in NCE, and legacy CSP seat-based offer incentives end on December 31, 2022.

2. Co-Managed Services – Part One: A tipster says Cloud Radial is gaining traction with MSPs that want to optimize their service desks; improve customer account management; offer co-managed services; and provide self-service capabilities to end-customers.

3. Co-Managed Services – Part Two: Keep an eye on ServiceNow’s new Service Operations Workspace capabilities — which offers “service desk agents and operations teams a single place to manage work, collaborate, and have shared visibility into issues,” the company said.

4. Colocation Services: Cyxtera and Sify Technologies have partnered to offer colocation solutions in India.

5. Partner Program Cloud Storage: Backblaze has launched a Channel Partner Program for resellers and distributors.

6. Partnership – Password Management: Keeper Security‘s Enterprise Password Manager (EPM) is set to integrate with SHI Complete, a managed service for SMBs.

7. AWS Partner: Opti9, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Services Competency status. SOC Prime:

8. Talent – Data Protection: Titaniam, has named Howard Doherty as VP of sales. Doherty previously held key posts at Cassia Network, DriveScale, Western Digital and Akeia Software.

9. Private Equity – Analytics: Abry Partners has invested in USEReady, a data and analytics firm.

