5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 12 May 2021

Today's channel partner program & MSP news involves Automation Anywhere, Cisco, Incentive Solutions, IT By Design, OneAffiniti, Redwood, Sedona Systems, SuperOps.ai, TeamViewer, VMware & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Funding – MSP Software: SuperOps.ai has raised $3 million in seed funding and is beta testing an MSP software platform that offers cloud-based RMM (remote monitoring and management) and PSA (professional services automation) capabilities.

2. International Expansion – IT Services Talent: IT By Design (ITBD), a provider of engineering talent to IT service providers, has expanded its global workforce in the Philippines. This new location now adds to the company’s Headquarters in Jersey City, and its two additional offices in India.

3. M&A – Remote Control Software and Augmented Reality: TeamViewer has Viscopic, a developer of Mixed Reality and interactive 3D visualization solutions. The technology will help TeamViewer customers with such use cases as quality assurance, maintenance, training, and layout planning, the buyer says.

4. M&A – Channel Marketing: Incentive Solutions has acquired OneAffiniti to further the company’s channel marketing technology capabilities.

5. M&A – Optical Networking: Cisco Systems is acquiring Sedona Systems.

6. M&A – Apple Device Management: Apple device management software provider Jamf acquired Wandera, a provider of zero trust cloud security and access for mobile devices.

7. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) – Funding: Redwood Software has received a €315 million (~$379.97 million) strategic investment from growth equity firm Turn River Capital.

8. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) – Electronic Health Records: Automation Anywhere has released Epic Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR), an API Bot to automate access to electronic health records (EHR) for Epic Systems, one of the largest EHR vendors in the U.S.

9. Leadership: VMware has named Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram as CEO and member of the Board of Directors, effective June 1, 2021. The VMware veteran previously was executive VP and COO, products and cloud services at VMware. He succeeds former VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger, who now leaders Intel.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. VMWare ISV Partners: VMware has introduced a new, automated system that continuously validates third-party ISV solutions.

2. Partnership – Cloud Backup: StorageCraft, an Arcserve company, now offers its Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) via the Google Cloud Marketplace. . Partner Program:

3. Channel Chief: vArmour, a provider of application relationship management (ARM) software, has named Louise Cooke as global head of channel alliances.