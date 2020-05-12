5 Channel Partner Updates: Tuesday 12 May 2020

Today's channel partner and MSP news involves 2nd Watch, Avaya, Evolve IP, Ingram Micro, Kaseya, Kryon, ScanSource, SkySwitch, Synnex, TBI Inc., Virtual AI & more.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. Small Business Lending: The approval percentage for small business loan applications at big banks ($10 billion+ in assets) plummeted below double digits to just 8.9%, down from 15.4% in March and an all-time high 28.3% in February 2020, according to the Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index.

2. Financing – Data Centers: Aligned has increased its secured credit facility to $575 million. Along with the continued backing of Macquarie Infrastructure Partners, BlueMountain Capital Management and Goldman Sachs Bank USA, new facility lenders include ING Capital LLC, Shinhan Bank New York Branch and TD Securities.

3. Research – MSP Benchmark Survey: Kaseya’s 2020 findings along with some ChannelE2E perspectives are here.

4. MSPs and Microsoft Azure: How can MSPs monetize public cloud services? Here are tips from Nerdio.

5. Cloud MSP – Net Promoter Score: 2nd Watch , a Top 200 Public Cloud MSP, has increased its Net Promoter Score (NPS) for the fourth year in a row. Its 2020 NPS of 85 is the highest it has been in five years, 2nd Watch says.

6. Expansion – Master Agent: TBI Inc., a US-based Master Agent, has expanded into the UK. The UK expansion complements TBI’s existing business of 35 vendors, represented across 40 countries by US-based agents, the company says.

7. Expansion – UCaaS: SkySwitch, a white label Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider, has added its fifth geo-node in the United States with the addition of a new Atlanta data center.

8. Distribution – Talent: Ingram Micro, Hyperion and FedEx veteran Jeffrey R. Rodek has joined ScanSource’s board of directors. He brings valuable distribution, software and private equity industry experience to the board.

B. Channel Partner Programs & Strategic Alliances

1. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) And SMBs: Kryon and Virtual AI are partnering to further extend RPA (robotic process automation) into the SMB sector.

2. Cloud Distribution – DaaS: Ingram Micro has agreed to distribute Evolve IP‘s desktop as a service (DaaS) solution to partners throughout the United States and Canada.

3. Distribution – Unified Communications: Synnex has agreed to distribute Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral UCaaS solution to partners in Canada.

4. Integration – ServiceNow: Vonage Contact Center now integrates with ServiceNow.

