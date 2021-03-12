5 Channel Partner and MSP News Updates: 12 March 2021

Today's channel partner program & MSP news updates involve Automation Anywhere, Barracuda MSP, CoreDial, Couchbase, Datto Azure Cloud Continuity, DattoCon21, Thoma Bravo & more. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. DattoCon21: Dates for Datto’s annual MSP partner conference are now confirmed.

2. Datto Azure Cloud Continuity: Beta testing for MSPs starts soon, Datto CEO Tim Weller says.

3. MSP Software: Barracuda Networks, backed by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, has introduced Zero Trust Security & RMM software updates for MSPs.

4. Integration – Communications & Microsoft Teams: CoreDial has launched CoreNexa Microsoft Teams Integrator. CoreDial Partners can now “seamlessly deliver CoreNexa’s proven calling functionalities to current and prospective customers using the Microsoft Teams platform,” the company says.

5. IPO – NoSQL Database Software: Couchbase is preparing a potential IPO that could value the company at about $3 billion, Reuters reports.

6. Robotic Process and Automation (RPA) Software: Automation Anywhere has introduced Automation 360, a new brand for the company’s unified, cloud-native, AI-powered enterprise automation platform.

