5 Channel Partner Updates: Friday 12 June 2020

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. Expansion. – PSA and ITSM Software: Invarosoft has partnered with Sondela Consulting to expand its ITSM CX Platform into the UK market. The Invarosoft ITSM CX platform helps MSPs improve their Customer Experience (CX) and Engineer productivity by front-ending their PSA or Ticketing tool with a modern consumer Desktop & Mobile App experience (ITSupportPanel), the company says.

2. Partner Program – Enterprise Automation: Workato has launched the Automation League Partner Program.

3. Partnership – NTT and Microsoft Azure: NTT Data has chosen Microsoft Azure as the preferred cloud platform for digital transformation projects..

4. Partner Program – Data Warehouses: Striim has joined the Yellowbrick Data partner program for streaming data integration.

5. Zoom Under the Microscope: Three U.S. lawmakers asked Zoom to clarify its data-collection practices and relationship with the Chinese government after the video conferencing company said it had suspended user accounts to meet demands from Beijing, Reuters reports.

