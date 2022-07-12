5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 12 July 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Microsoft Targeted Layoffs: Microsoft is cutting some jobs in selected business groups, but the cloud and software giant intends to grow overall headcount this fiscal year, Bloomberg reported.

2. Funding – MSP Software: CrushBank, which develops an artificial intelligence (AI) solution purpose-built for IT support, has raised $5.5 million in Series A funding from Arthur Ventures. Also, ConnectWise Co-founder and existing CrushBank investor David Bellini participated in the round.

3. MSP – Financial Services: The Community Bankers Association of Kansas (CBA) has endorsed RESULTS Technology to promote technology services specifically designed for Community Banks.

4. Research – MSP Growth Trends: Findings from the 2022 Syncro MSP Survey are here.

5. Partnership – Data Protection: AntemetA, a cloud service provider in France, has selected HPE GreenLake for Disaster Recovery.

6. Phishing Research: One in three untrained employees will click on a phishing link, KnowBe4 research asserts.

B. In-Person Channel Partner Summits & MSP Conferences