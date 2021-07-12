5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 12 July 2021

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, July 12, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. M&A – Microsoft Acquires Cybersecurity Company: Rumor has it Microsoft is acquiring RiskIQ.

2. Microsoft Inspire 2021 News: Track all Microsoft Inspire 2021 partner conference news here.

3. IT Services – Market Pressure: Shares in Atos traded sharply lower in early trading on July 12, 2021 after the French IT company cut its 2021 financial targets on negative growth in the second quarter, MarketWatch reports. The revenue concerns involve IT services for legacy infrastructure engagements. Meanwhile, 2020 was one of the most challenging years for IT service providers seeking revenue growth according to GlobalData. Indeed, 10 of the top 20 IT service providers by revenue reported YoY revenue decline in 2020, while nine saw a drop in net earnings. That’s in stark contrast to the SMB market, where IT service providers seem to have thrived during the pandemic, ChannelE2E believes.

4. SBA PPP Loan Forgiveness Deadline: Updated details are here.

5. Small Business Administration – IT Issues: A watchdog report rated the Small Business Administration’s overall IT program as “not effective” in FY 2020 and said its data was at risk of being compromised at times because of lax patch management, among other issues, according to CMG Washington News Bureau.

6. Launch – PSA Software: Logic Software has launched Birdview PSA, a professional services automation software platform “purpose-built for service organizations in need of a rapidly deployable, cost-effective solution,” the company says.

7. Integration – MSP Software: Malwarebytes now integrates with Datto Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) and Datto Autotask Professional Services Automation (PSA).

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar