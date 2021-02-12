5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: Friday 12 February 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, February 12, 2021. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Dell Technologies World 2021: The virtual event is now confirmed for May.

2. Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec: His MSSP just got acquired, MSSP Alert reports.

3. M&A – Application Security: Datadog has acquired Sqreen as part of a security push.

4. Partnership – Data Protection: RSTOR and Arcserve are partnering to “redefine affordable data availability and flexible data management in today’s volatile computing environment,” the two companies say. In the near future, RSTOR and Arcserve plan to release new “cloud-based services to ensure business continuity of applications and data,” the companies say. The twist? RSTOR does not charge egress and data access fees, so organizations can “rapidly retrieve large data sets without the fear of costly economic consequences or unbudgeted fees,” RSTOR asserts.

5. Cyber Leaders: CompTIA has formed an inaugural Executive Advisory Council (EAC) of the CompTIA Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO). We’ll share more details soon.

6. Embedded Technology: BlackBerry has released QNX Hypervisor 2.2, the latest edition of the company’s real-time embedded hypervisor product. With QNX Hypervisor 2.2, manufacturers and other embedded system suppliers can consolidate multiple systems onto a single hardware platform, reducing both the initial development. Typical use cases for the embedded systems include everything from rail and robotics controllers to vehicle digital cockpits and battery management ECUs, BlackBerry says.

