5 Channel Partner Updates: Wednesday 12 February 2020

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning.

A. What’s Hot Today

1. M&A – Alternative Bid: Inflow Technologies abandoned its company sale to Tech Data because a rival bidder emerged, ChannelAsia reports.

2, M&A – Private Equity and MSP: TPx Communications has been acquired by a private equity firm. The deal includes multiple executive changes, though TPx says it remains committed to channel partners.

3. M&A – Private Equity and User Experience: Insight Partners has invested in Lakeside Software, a developer of digital experience monitoring software for the enterprise. Neither Lakeside nor Insight Partners disclosed whether the deal involved a majority or minority equity investment.

4. Talent – Data Protection: Infrascale has named a new CEO and multiple CXO hires. Here’s what may be next for Infrascale in the very crowded market for data protection, backup and disaster recovery (BDR) solutions.

5. Cloud Distribution – Security Alerting: Pax8 has agreed to offer Novacoast‘s novaSOC to partners. novSOC is a monitoring and alerting security service that consolidates input from multiple threat intelligence sources to validate indicators of network compromise, the companies say.

6. Distribution – Partnership: CloudLand and CloudOak are partnering to better serve MSPs, resellers and channel partners in the Benelux region.

7. Department of Defense: Carahsoft has won a major government IT services contract with the Department of Defense. The deal involves Splunk….

