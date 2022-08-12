10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 12 August 2022

This week's most read ChannelE2E news involves Accenture, Avaya, Dentsu, Extentia, Neoris, Rackspace, RingCentral, RJ Young & more.

This week’s 10 most read channel partner and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Top 50 In-Person Technology Events of 2022 and 2023: See which cloud, cybersecurity, channel partner & MSP conferences have returned for 2022-2023.

9. RJ Young Acquires Canon Printer Dealer: Business technology solutions provider RJ Young has acquired Unitech, a Canon printer dealer based in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

8. Private Equity Firm Acquires IT Consultancy Neoris: Under new ownership, Neoris, which supports SAP application migrations to Microsoft Azure, seeks to boost artificial intelligence (AI), data science & automation capabilities.

7. Dentsu Acquires Salesforce Cloud Consultancy Extentia: Dentsu Group tucks Salesforce cloud consultancy Extentia into Merkle, a business unit focused on data-driven customer experience management (CXM).

6. Avaya Board “Removes” CEO: Vonage & Google veteran Alan Masarek succeeds James Chirico in bid to fix the UCaaS and CCaaS business. Will cost cuts involve layoffs?

7. M&A List – What Accenture Is Buying: Here are more than 110 M&A deals involving Accenture acquiring MSPs, MSSPs, cybersecurity and IT consulting companies.

4. M&A List – MSPs and Technology Companies: We’ve already tracked more than 700 M&A deals involving MSPs, IT consulting companies and software firms during the first half of 2022.

3. Rackspace Up for Sale — or Not?: Here’s what Rackspace CEO Kevin Jones says about the future of the public cloud and private cloud MSP.

2. RingCentral Confirms Targeted Layoffs: Still, RingCentral also plans to make hires amid UCaaS & cloud communications service provider market evolution.

1. Avaya Board Investigates Whistleblower Claims: Also, new Avaya CEO alleges “operational & executional shortcomings”; Avaya board investigates revenue shortfall & separate whistleblower allegations.