5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 12 August 2021

Thursday, August 12, 2021

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. MSP Market – Growth Indicator: Datto’s latest quarterly financial results reinforce continued MSP market growth in the SMB sector.

2. Talent – MSP Software: ConnectWise has hired multiple senior managers for newly created positions in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region — with an emphasis on MSP partner engagement in Australia and New Zealand.

3. Partnership – Microsoft Cloud Consulting: Ernst & Young will extend the operations of its EY Microsoft Services Group to provide clients with “deeper access to more than 40,000 experienced EY technology consulting professionals to meet changing demands.” Moreover, Microsoft will work with EY teams to “train more than 150,000 EY professionals on Microsoft technologies and is dedicating engineering talent to accelerate the development of key solutions over the next five years,” the cloud software company says.

4. Partnership – Microsoft Surface Laptop Support: CompuCom is partnering more closely with Microsoft on Surface hardware support services — a solid sign for the MSP as it seeks a new owner.

5. Integration – Robotic Process Automation: Kryon’s RPA software now integrates with Citrix Systems environments to “support greater scalability of automation in the workplace,” the two companies say.

6. U.S. Legislation – App Store Competition: Senators introduced legislation that would impose new rules for app stores — a move that largely targets Apple and Google business practices. The bipartisan bill aims to boost competition and consumer protections by placing new restrictions on how the stores operate and what rules they can impose on app developers, The Wall Street Journal reports.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar