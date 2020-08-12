5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Wednesday 12 August

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

1. IT Monitoring: Park Place Technologies has unveiled DMSO to manage critical infrastructure. DMSO is short for Discovering, Monitoring, Supporting and Optimizing digital infrastructures to maximize uptime, create cost efficiencies, enable greater infrastructure control and visibility, and enhance asset performance, the company says.

2. Integration – Service Desks and Identity Management: atSpoke has unveiled an Integrations Command Center, and a connection to Okta. The result: IT teams can trigger Okta actions directly within Slack and atSpoke tickets, eliminating time wasted switching between tools, the company says.

3. Data Protection – Microsoft Azure Cloud: Commvault Metallic, a SaaS data protection platform, is now available in the Microsoft Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

4. Talent- Distribution: Intelisys, a ScanSource company and master agent, has promoted Brandon Smith to senior VP, national sales, and named Tracy Hali as VP, sales operations.

5. Distribution- Security: Check Point has launched a Distribution Marketplace Program, joining with Arrow Electronics and Ingram Micro, to help partners reach new customers and sectors with Check Point’s cloud security solutions. The new program delivers enablement, marketing support, flexible financing and consumption models to partners, and builds on the Partner Growth Program launched in January 2020, the company says.

6. Partner Program – Hybrid Storage: Hammerspace, a software-defined hybrid cloud file storage company, has expanded its channel partner program into the European Union. Key partners include German IT integrator TreeConsult.

7. Partner Program – Google Cloud Platform (GCP): Sirius Computer Solutions, a national IT solutions integrator, has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program.

8. Partnership – Email Security: Virtru and Area 1 Security are integrating and promoting Virtru’s email encryption with Area 1’s anti-phishing capabilities.

9. Research – SD-WAN Trends: Masergy’s findings are here.

10. Talent – SD-WANs: Adaptiv Networks has hired Frederick Parent as CTO (chief technology officer).

