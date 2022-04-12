5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 12 April 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Kaseya Acquires Datto – M&A Deal Analysis: Our ongoing coverage of the M&A deal includes:

2. MSP Sales Automation Software – Rebrand: Zomentum has rebranded its flagship sales acceleration application as Zomentum Grow. The company also offers Zomentum Connect, a license reconciliation and automated billing solution based on the Goolash acquisition.

3. MSP – Channel Chiefs: Thrive has named Rick Ribas as channel chief.

4. Partner Program – Cloud Communications: Nextiva has unveiled NextivaONE, a partner program designed to support increasing opportunities for channel partners and customers.

5. Partnership – Unified Cloud Communications: 8×8 and Genesys now integrate with one another allows “agents and the appropriate subject matter experts to quickly collaborate for better customer outcomes.”

6. Service Provider Raided: Orange’s headquarters were raided on March 10 by the French antitrust watchdog, business magazine Capital reported on Tuesday, notably over suspicions of an abuse of its dominant position in the fibre optic broadband market, Reuters noted.

7. For Sale? Deutsche Telekom is reviewing proposals to sell a majority or minority stake in its towers business from a slew of financial and corporate investors that have approached the German company with takeover options, Reuters reported.

8. Microsoft Security Summit: It's planned for May…

