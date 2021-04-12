5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 12 April 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, April 12, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. MSP Software Updates: Kaseya has updated IT Complete software platform with various RMM (remote monitoring and management), BDR (backup and disaster recovery), IT documentation, security and PSA (professional services automation) capabilities.

2. MSP Software Integrations: Liongard, an automation platform for MSPs, has enhanced its IT Glue integration. Also, Liongard gained a new Syncro PSA integration and new Inspectors for Veeam Service Provider Console and OneLogin.

3. ServiceNow Consulting: IT consulting giant Tech Mahindra has launched a ServiceNow Business Unit. Headcount figures for the unit were not disclosed.

4. Spin-Off – Home Networking: CommScope Holding Company plans to spin-off its Home Networks business and will take additional steps to “reduce operating costs throughout” CommScope, the company said. The Home Networks spin-off is expected to be completed by the end of Q1 2022. After the spin-off, CommScope will focus on broadband networks; venue and campus networks; and outdoor wireless networks.

5. Integration – Help Desk and AI-Powered Calling: HappyFox, which develops a help desk software platform, now offers voice integration with Dialpad. Customers gain AI-powered calling, conferencing and contact centers accessible through the help desk platform, HappyFox says.

6. Integration – IT Support & Field Service Management: CrushBank, which develops an IT support platform that leverages IBM Watson and Natural Language Processing, is developing an integration with ECI Software Solutions‘ field service management software. Key CrushBank investors include former ConnectWise President David Bellini.

7. Partner Program: Talkdesk claims to be gaining momentum…

8. Partnership – Secure Access Service Edge (SASE): Oracle has integrated its Session Border Controller with Check Point’s Quantum Edge.Oracle also added a direct connection to Check Point’s Harmony Connect, a SASE firewall-as-a-service, to add next generation firewall functionality to the local stateful firewall. The Oracle SD-WAN, with the bundled firewall, provides protection at the bottom-four layers of the OSI stack, Oracle Director of Product Marketing Douglas Tait writes in a blog. He points to these areas of protection:

Physical and network layer: device/application/network protection through traffic Isolation and secure operations

Data link layer: five layers of encryption and data-path replication

Network and transport layer: failsafe reliability, security zones

Transport layer: traffic segmentation and an integrated zone-based stateful firewalls

9. Toshiba Board on PE Offer: Toshiba board on April 9 cautioning the proposal CVC proposal is preliminary and may not lead to a transaction, Bloomberg reports.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar