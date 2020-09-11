5 Channel Partner Updates: Friday 11 September 2020

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, September 11, 2020. Sip up.

Our Daily Brew

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe@AfterNines.com.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. September 11, 2001: Never forget the victims and the heroes. Within the tech industry, many of us will never forget the life and legacy of Mark Bingham, a former 3Com PR leader who perished on that day trying to save the rest of us. You can read Mark’s life story here. Pass it on. Never forget.

2. Buyout Offer – Telecom Services: Billionaire Patrick Drahi is offering 2.5 billion euros (US$3 billion) to shareholders to take Altice Europe NV private, in a bid to end five years of share volatility at the French telecommunications company, Bloomberg reports. The proposed deal’s overall valuation is roughly US$6 billion.

2. Microsoft Azure Expert MSP: Mindtree, a digital transformation and technology services provider, has earned the Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) designation.

3. Integration – SD-WANs and Cloud Services: Cisco Meraki is collaborating with Microsoft to promote connectivity to Azure virtual WAN.

4. Partner – Cisco MSP and UCaaS: CSPi Technology Solutions , a division of CSP Inc . (NASDAQ: CSPI) has been approved for Cisco’s Cloud and Managed Services Program for Managed Business Communications. This designation and authorization validate CSPi Technology Solution’s Vital Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS).

5. Partnership – Apple Device Management: Jamf is extending its collaboration with Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security by launching iOS Device Compliance, available now in a closed preview, the companies say.

6. Distribution – UCaaS: ScanSource has expanded its professional services to support the unified communications sector. New relationships include alliances with PPT Solutions, Epic Connections, and Vesuvitas.

7. Oracle Cloud Momentum: Oracle signaled a recovery in client spending as remote work spurred demand for cloud services as well as traditional licensing business, helping it beat expectations for first-quarter results and sending its shares up 5% on September 10, Reuters reports.

8. Incident Support: More than 80% of organizations have experienced a significant increase in pressure on digital services since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, PagerDuty asserts. These same companies cited a 47% increase in the number of daily incidents, resulting in 62% of IT and DevOps practitioners spending more than 10 extra hours per week resolving incidents, compared to six months ago, PagerDuty says.

9. Talent – Big Compute: Rescale, a provider of enterprise big compute, has hired Edward Hsu as VP of product. Also, Chris Choi joins as VP of finance.

B. Technology Conferences and Virtual Partner Events